Nigerian Women More Productive, Less Corrupt Than Men – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, believes women are more productive in Nigeria and are less corrupt compared to their male counterparts.

Speaking during The Peoples Townhall, a live event organised by Channels Television and its partners on Sunday, Obi promised to bring more women into government if elected as the president in the February 25 election.

“I can say it without anything; women are more productive in Nigeria than men any day any time. I worked with them when I was in the banking industry, they saved the bank. When they believe in anything they go for it.

“I wish our men will do the same thing. And they (women) are less corrupt; they are easily satisfied with little. Men will just go on and on forgetting that it is public money they are taking. I am very sorry about that, men. I am one of you but I have to say the truth of what I observed,” Obi said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ ALSO: Obi Targets Talks With Agitators, Promises Community Policing, Subsidy Removal At People’s Townhall

To prove how serious he is about giving women good representation in government, the former Anambra State governor recalled how women almost took over his administration serving in key positions.

“As governor, I was about to set up a ministry of men’s affairs because women took over. It is simple, go and verify. As governor of Anambra State, my Chief of Staff, the Permanent Secretary of Government House, the commissioner for finance, the Accountant General, the Head of Service, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, the Commissioner for Education, the Commissioner for Local Government were all women; they took over.”

The LP chieftain promised that his administration will be made up of mostly women and youths because they are hungrier to change the country positively.