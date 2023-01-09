2023: IPAC Accuses Governors Of Promoting Insecurity

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) is worried about the rising insecurity in the country ahead of the 2023 election, accusing state governors of promoting violence.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the IPAC Chairman, Yabagi Sani, claimed many governors use sponsored touts to intimidate opposition parties. He called on security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators and their sponsors so they can face justice.

“We are deeply concerned about the level of insecurity in the country spreading in most states where the governors are using sponsored touts to stop and destroy campaign materials and the party offices of the opposition political parties.

“The heightened politically motivated killings and attacks are worrisome and should stop immediately for the citizens to discharge their civic duties. Security agents should fish out perpetrators of these heinous crimes and their sponsors to face justice,” the IPAC chairman said.

Describing the 2023 election as a defining moment for Nigerians in choosing good leaders to pilot the affairs of the nation, Sani advised eligible citizens to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to vote for the candidates of their choice.

The IPAC leader also said the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) decision to deploy technology in next the elections is in tandem with their stands.

He claimed that Commission’s resolve to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) among others attracted attacks to its facilities nationwide and heightened the calls for the removal of the electoral board Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.