Ibadan Poly Postpones Examination As Students Protest

The Management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has suspended semester examination billed to commence on Monday.

The suspension followed a protest by students of the institution, the Registrar of the school, Modupe Fawale said in a statement on Monday.

Aggrieved students of the institution had blocked the school gate and the Sango-Poly junction, consequently causing gridlock in the entire axis.

However, Fawale described the protest as ill-motivated and politically inclined, noting that the Students’ Union body on campus did not file any formal complaint before the Management concerning fee hike.

“Protesting on a day that they should be sober and commence their examination which is a major academic activities leading to the award of their diploma is ill-advised, politically motivated and therefore of no reasonable value to the students and indeed to the development of education,” the Management said announcing a ban on Students’ Union activities on the campus.

But in a follow-up statement hours after, the Management lifted the ban but insisted that examinations remained suspended.

“The Management will be holding meetings with the leadership of the students to address their perceived grievances.

“The first-semester examination scheduled to commence today however remained postponed. A new date for the commencement of the examination will be announced to the students through appropriate channels,” the Management added.