Imo West: Supreme Court Sacks PDP Candidate Onyerere

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has nullified the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Imo West Senatorial District which produced Jones Onyerere as its candidate for the National Assembly Election.

The apex court nullified the primary election on the ground that it was conducted in Owerri, the Imo State Capital instead of Orlu which is the Senatorial Headquarters of Imo West.

READ ALSO: Atiku Returns From UK Trip

In a judgement on the appeal filed by Nnamdi Ezeani, Justice Emmanuel Agim said the PDP violated section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act by conducting the primary election outside the venue clearly stipulated by law.

The apex court held that by the judgment, PDP will not participate in the next month’s senatorial election having failed to produce its candidate within the time allowed by law.

Justice Agim held that since the time for the conduct of the primary election to nominate candidates was already over, it is deemed that the party would not have a candidate in the February 25 National Assembly poll.

Justice Agim warned the parties to always conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law adding that section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act is clear on where primary election should be conducted.