NCP Endorses Peter Obi, Pledges To Mobilise Members

The National Conscience Party (NCP) has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

In a statement on Monday, NCP National Chairman, Dr Tanko Yinusa, promised to mobilise party members to secure the needed votes for Obi’s victory.

He explained that the former Anambra governor “has all it takes to earn the trust and confidence of our party.”

“We will mobilize our members and supporters nationwide to canvass and vote for the Labour Party candidature because we share their philosophy and manifesto,” he stated.

“We have studied both the party’s manifesto and the characters of the ex-governor Peter Obi and Datti Baba Ahmed carefully.”

See the full statement below: