God’s Kindness Made Me Survive Many Battles – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday narrated how he survived many battles and how God’s kindness helped him to navigate through.

The President, who visited the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, after the commissioning of two roads in Katsina, said the destiny of man, country, and the world remains in the hands of God.

READ ALSO: Buhari Mourns Loss Of Nasarawa Governor’s Son

He highlighted the years of battle during the Nigerian Civil War and some personal challenges as testimonies of divine protection and guidance.

“I was at the war front during the civil war and saw how many died. Some fell right beside me. God kept me,” Buhari was quoted by his media aide, Femi Adesina, as saying.

“Many bridges were blown just before we arrived at some places, and after we crossed. I arrived at some places to see the bodies of my own colleagues that we were fighting together. I am alive today only by God’s grace.”

According to the Nigerian leader, being President and coming from Daura is by the grace and mercy of God.

President Buhari said that he secured his first job early after school to manage a co-operative in Daura, but had to escape and join the army when there was pressure that he should get married.

He added, “This opportunity to serve the nation comes from God. All over the world, Nigeria is known for its diversity, with different religions and cultures. We are also known because we have a huge population of millions of people.”

Stating that Daura gained international recognition by divine purpose, not man’s efforts, the President assured the Emirate that he would return and settle down in the community after handing over on May 29.

“The Emir has spoken extensively and I don’t have much to add. I have three of my classmates that are here today in the Emirate Council.

“I also hear of how the Emir has been giving recognitions and titles to my staff and family members. I am grateful for all the support,” he stated.

The President concluded the two-day commissioning of projects with the Musawa General Hospital, Government Day Secondary School, Musawa, Gora-Makauraci-Malamawa road, and Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum road, Gurjiya -Sandamu-Karkarku roads in Daura.