Peter Obi Visits Imo, Promises Purposeful Leadership 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has identified leadership and corruption as major challenges stalling Nigeria’s development but promised to provide purposeful leadership if elected.

Obi disclosed this at a town hall meeting with the business community in Owerri the Imo State capital on Thursday.

He also vowed to tackle all forms of corruption.

READ ALSO: NHRC Poll Tips Tinubu For Victory

I just arrived at the Relief market Owerri to an awesome reception. -PO pic.twitter.com/fW4vo6AApg Advertisement — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) February 16, 2023

Before the meeting, the LP chieftain visited major markets in the state to woo the electorate. They include Alaba Spare Parts Market, the Ogboshishi Timber Market, and Relief Food Market.

I've just arrived at the Timber Market, Owerri for a market storm. – PO pic.twitter.com/e5KnehkaXL Advertisement — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) February 16, 2023

He promised economic stability to the traders who came out in their numbers to welcome him.

Some chieftains of the LP who came with the former Anambra State Governor expressed optimism that with the level of reception Obi is getting from several parts of the country, he will win this month’s presidential election.

At the Alaba Market Naze, Owerri for a market storm. We will create an enabling environment for businesses to grow and prosper. -PO pic.twitter.com/4uipfKJpAe — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) February 16, 2023

Obi who enjoys huge youth followership is battling it with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Nigeria’s number one seat.

With less than ten days to the presidential and National Assembly elections, political parties and their candidates are crisscrossing the country wooing voters and giving reasons they should be voted.