Police Arrest Armed Robbers, Recover Pistols In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said its officers from the Elemoro Division have nabbed one Famous Ogooluwa and Ibrahim Omoniyi while escaping with their loot after robbing their victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the suspects were arrested around 1am on Thursday following credible information received by the police about an ongoing robbery in the Abijo GRA junction of Ibeju-Lekki.

READ ALSO: ‘Remain Calm,’ Sanwo-Olu Appeals To Lagosians Amid Fuel, Cash Scarcity

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the PPRO, include two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, one Tecno Android phone and one ZAT Android phone.

He said that further investigation led to the arrest of their gun dealer, one Taofeek Soliu.

Hundeyin disclosed that the suspects, who confessed to have robbed at the same spot several times, will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigations.

He stated that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Omohunwa, assured Lagosians that the Command would do everything operationally possible to ensure that crime and criminality is brought to the barest minimum in Lagos State.