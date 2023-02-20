Elections: Atiku Meets Rivers State PDP Stakeholders In Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar on Sunday met with Rivers State PDP stakeholders in Abuja.

Those present at the meeting, are the former national Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator Ben Bruce, former governor of Rivers State, Celestine Omehia, amongst other prominent party members from the oil rich state.

The director public communication, Senator Dino Milaye stated that the meeting was a compensation for the Rivers State rally, which was shelved by the party, owing to the impasse with the state governor, Nyesom Wike.

According to him, The PDP Presidential candidate, jettisoned the rally in port Harcourt to forestall a bloodbath.

In his remarks, the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, promised full completion of the East-West road if elected to office.

Atiku also promised to revamp the federal government amnesty program upon becoming president, adding that the South-South will be fully carried along in his government.

Meanwhile, the co- convener, Senator Lee Meaba, assured the PDP of victory in Rivers State.

Senator Meaba also listed some other federal projects that Atiku should prioritize in the state when he becomes president.