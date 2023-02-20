Lagos ADC Gov Candidate Denies Stepping Down For PDP

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, has denied stepping down for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor

In a statement on Monday, Doherty said media reports claiming that the ADC has collapsed its structure in Lagos for the PDP is untrue.

According to him, the Jandor reached out to him, seeking a meeting and suggesting a collaboration, but he rejected the offer.

The ADC candidate said the “fake news” is intensifying because the people are choosing them as the credible alternative to the ruling party in Lagos.

He described as sponsored efforts and futile attempts to puncture the hope that he is awakening across Lagos.