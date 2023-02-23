[2023 Elections] ‘Come Out And Vote’: Police Reassure Nigerians Of Safety During Polls

The Nigerian Police Force have encouraged people to come out en masse to cast their votes in the presidential and National Assembly polls on Saturday, saying their security is guaranteed.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, gave the assurance while speaking on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict programme on Thursday.

“Generally, we have assured Nigerians on several occasions repeatedly that there is no cause for alarm. Like we always say, we are good to go. Those none state actors that issue threats, you cannot see them on that day because they will go into hiding.

“Nigeria is very safe to conduct this election, we are going to conduct this election everywhere, every corner, every angle in this country. We have no cause for any alarm, people should come out to cast their votes and we are good to good,” Adejobi said.

The Force PRO said that the police have deployed “state of the art” equipment to suppress any unrest anywhere, adding that those who are trying to threaten Nigerians or the electorate not to come out are a disservice to themselves.

He urged Nigerians to sheathe their swords and embrace peace, saying it is the better option for them as they cannot overpower the government.

Adejobi said the police have started disbursing election duty allowance to officers that will partake in election duties.

However, he clarified that only officers deployed from other states will be entitled to a duty tour allowance.

The police image maker reiterated the efforts of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to take care of officers’ welfare and to ensure that they are not left to the mercies of politicians.