2023 Elections: Makinde Declares Half Day For Oyo Workers

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared Friday a half-workday to allow travelling public and civil servants to perform their civic responsibilities in the Presidential/National Assembly Elections to be held the following day.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the declaration was contained in a circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubanwo Adeosun.

The circular made available to Channels Television on Thursday was addressed to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as the State House of Assembly and other extra-ministerial departments.

It directed that government offices will close by 12 noon on Friday, with only staff covering essential services expected to remain at their duty posts afterwards.

According to the document, the declaration of Friday as half-day is in tandem with the governor’s commitment to deepening democracy and good governance.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has graciously approved the declaration of half day at work for Friday, 24th February 2023,” the circular reads.

“In this regard, Government Offices are to close by 12 noon, while staff covering essential services are expected to remain at their duty posts.

“Public and Civil Servants of the state are enjoined to go out on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to perform their civic responsibilities.”