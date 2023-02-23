INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials To Katsina’s 34 LGAs, Says It’s Making Progress

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina State on Thursday commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

The materials which have been in the custody of the state branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were dispatched on Thursday afternoon in the presence of all stakeholders and representatives of political parties, the security agencies, and INEC staff drawn from all the LGAs.

In an interview with the new INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state, Professor Yahaya Ibrahim Makarfi told reporters that a lot of progress has been made in the process where he said the remotest LGAs were first to start with.