2023 Elections: Atiku Sweeps Kaduna With 554,360 Votes

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar has won the presidential election in Kaduna State.

Atiku swept the polls in Kaduna with 554,360 votes, beating his closest rival, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who polled 399,293 votes.

In the election the Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi polled 294,494 votes.

Below is the final result from Kaduna State.

Registered voters: 4,335,208

Accredited voters: 1,418046

Valid votes: 1360153

Invalid votes: 41,223

Total Vote cast: 1,401376

APC: 399,293

LP: 294,494

NNPP: 92,969

PDP: 554,360

Similarly Atiku has won the presidential election in Sokoto State, polling 288,679 as against 285,444 which was polled by the candidate of the APC.

Following in a great distance was the LP candidate who polled 6,568 votes and the NNPP with 1300 votes.