2023 Elections: List Of National Assembly Winners In Cross River

Winners have emerged and are emerging in the rather momentous presidential and National Assembly polls which held nationwide.
Cross River had a very good turn out during the polls and the people came out massively to ensure that their voices are heard.
With results in, below are those who won a place at the National Assembly.
Senate:
1. Cross River North – Jarigbe Agom (PDP).
2. Cross River Central – Eteng Jones Williams (APC).
3. Cross River South – Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr. (APC)
House of Reps
1. Calabar Municipal/Odukpani – Inok Idim (APC)
2. Akamkpa/Biase – Emil Iyang (APC).
3. Abi/Yakurr – Alex Egbona (APC).
4. Ikom/Boki – Victor Abang (APC).
5. Bakassi/Akpabuyo/Calabar South – Joseph Bassey (APC).
6. Obubra/Etung – Mike Etaba (APC)
7. Ogoja/Yala – Godwin Offiono (PDP).
8. Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku – Peter Akpanke (PDP).