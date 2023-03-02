Buhari Greets General Overseer, RCCG, Pastor Adeboye At 81

President Muhammadu Buhari joins leaders and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in celebrating the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his 81st birthday, rejoicing with the religious leader, who left his academic career to fully commit to serving the Lord.

The President equally felicitates with family, friends and other church leaders within and outside the country, thankful for Adeboye’s positive influence on people and institutions, with a focus on expanding the kingdom of God on earth.

2023 Elections: Tinubu Is The Clear Choice Of Nigerians – APC Chairman

Recalling the visits and prayers, especially when he was ill and recuperating, President Buhari remains grateful for the friendliness and wise counsels of the General Overseer over many years.

The President prays that the Almighty God will continue to bless and guide Pastor Adeboye and his family.