Police Officer Kills Woman Friend, Self In Ilorin

Mobile police sergeant in uniform killed his suspected woman friend and later shot himself dead in a school premises in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident, which occurred on Thursday happened at the premises of the Chapel of Redemption, UMCA in Ilorin, where Redemption Model Nursery and Primary School is located.

The MOPOL sergeant, whose identity could not yet be ascertained as at press time, was said to have been attached to the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin by the state police command as one of the security agents.

According to residents and shop owners around the school, the police officer was said to have been on the trail of his deceased female friend around the school premises for some time before the Thursday morning shooting and killing.

He was also said to have visited the family house of the deceased female friend located at Erin Ile road, Gaa Akanbi, few days ago to allegedly attack her with cutlass, apparently because of misunderstanding between the two.

It was also gathered that the deceased MOPOL sergeant had entered the school premises at about few minutes before 8:00 in his brand new Toyota Corolla car earlier than his female friend who had brought her daughter to the school later.

The deceased female friend and mother of one was simply identified as Tosin.

The police officer was said to have brought out his AK-47 rifle and shot Tosin on the chest three times just as the mother of one died on the spot.

It was gathered that the MOPOL sergeant corked the gun again, stood the rifle on the ground, aimed his throat and used his leg to pull the trigger just as his head was blown off with the single shot and he died on the spot.

Reacting to the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on behalf of the state police command, in a statement, titled RE: KILLING OF A LADY AND SELF BY A POLICE SERGEANT IN ILORIN, said that the incident was an aftermath of love gone sour “and that it has nothing to do with police brutality.”

“At about 08:05 hours of March 2, 2023, information reached the command that a man in police uniform later identified by his uniform and name tag as F/NO 497093. Sergeant Olalere Michael “Male” later known to be attached to 15 PMF, Ilorin went to the Chapel of Redemption Agba Dam housing estate in Ilorin and shot and killed a yet-to-be-identified lady, then shot himself in the head and died.

“Immediately after the information got to the command, the Commissioner of Police for Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, psc+, dispatched a team of policemen and detectives to the scene, where the corpses were recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where the bodies were certified dead.

“The command wishes to state clearly that the deadly incident was an aftermath of love gone sour and that it has nothing to do with police brutality.

“Meanwhile, the investigation of this unfortunate incident is in progress, and the report of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is ready.”