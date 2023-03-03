FG Mourns Victims Of Greece Fatal Train Crash

The Federal Government has mourned the victims of a fatal train crash that left scores dead on February 28.

At least 38 people were killed when a passenger train carrying more than 350 people collided with a freight train on Tuesday, shortly before midnight, in Tempi, near the city of Larissa, leaving strewn carriages and heaps of debris in its wake. The Greek Fire Service said 57 people were being treated for their injuries in the hospital, with six in intensive care units.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Francisca Omayuli, extended the Nigerian government’s condolence to the Greek government and people.

She prayed for the dead victims as well as those who are recuperating in various medical facilities in Greece.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria commiserates with the Government and people of Greece over the tragic head-on collision of two trains in Central Greece, that left dozens of people dead and many more injured on 28th February 2023,” the statement read.

“Nigeria sympathises with the families of the deceased and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The tragic accident forced the country’s transport minister to resign, with protesters clashing with police in the capital Athens amid a rail workers’ union strike.

The protesters accuse the government of “disrespect” in the sector.

Another 48 people remain in hospital as a result of the crash, which left toppled carriages and scorched debris in its wake. Six of the injured being treated are in critical condition due to head wounds and serious burns, public broadcaster ERT reported Thursday.

After a train station manager in Larissa was arrested in connection to the collision, Greek authorities on Thursday also released striking dispatch audio recordings that show one of the train drivers receiving instructions to ignore a red light.