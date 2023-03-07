80% Of Obi’s Votes In Plateau Are By Our Members – PDP Gov Candidate

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang says 80% of the people who voted for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi are members of the PDP.

He said though the people of the North Central state preferred Obi for the office of the President, they want the PDP for the governorship seat.

“80% of the people who voted for Peter Obi are members of the PDP,” Mutfwang said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday.

“After that, they are reverting to the status quo because they only went after Mr Peter Obi because they believed in him. I can assure you that the people of Plateau State believe in us and will vote for us.

“The Peter Obi phenomenon was an expression of anger with the failure of governance, nationally. People truly want change and many people found expression in the candidature of Mr Peter Obi but beyond that, local dynamics come into play.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At the just-concluded presidential election, Obi won Plateau with 466,272 votes despite that the director general of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign, Simon Lalong is a two-term governor of Plateau. Obi was followed by Bola Tinubu of the APC who polled 307,195 votes and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who scored 243,808 votes. However, the electoral body declared Tinubu as the President-Elect having polled the highest total votes nationwide.

Speaking on Tuesday, the PDP governorship candidate in Plateau claimed that the Labour Party is non-existent in Plateau and that people only voted Obi because they are tired of the leadership failure of the two dominant parties at the centre.

“With due respect, the Labour Party does not exist on the Plateau. It was a movement gathered around Mr Obi and some people tried to take advantage of that movement to key in but the National Assembly election proved which party is on ground and which party the people prefer,” he said.

Mutfwang said he respects all his opponents and he won’t underestimate any of them but he sees only the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as his main opponent in the March 11 governorship poll.

“The context for the governorship, If I will bring any other party to contention, it will be the APC, not the Labour Party,” he said.

Mutfwang said the people of the state have lost trust in the current leadership of the APC, adding that his first responsibility will be to restore the trust of the people in the government by providing leadership that creates change.

“Top on our agenda is security. I was once a local government chairman. So, I have been there. I will leverage on the experience of the past in terms of human management skills, inter-intra community harmony, reviving the security assets on ground in terms of vigilante and the rest of them so that they can perform optimally,” he said.