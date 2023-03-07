‘Join Hands With Us’: Sanwo-Olu Writes Eti-Osa Residents, Seeks Backing For Second Term

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has written to residents of the Eti-Osa area of the state asking for their support in his re-election bid.

The governor’s media aide Gboyega Akosile quoted his principal to have sent the letter on March 6, detailing reasons he needs to be re-elected.

“It is my pleasure and privilege to write this letter to you as we approach the Governorship Election taking place this week, on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

“As your Governor for the last four years, I am asking you to please join hands with us to continue this special journey of achieving our collective vision of a Greater Lagos. We have, over the last four years, left no doubt as to how deeply committed we are, in our quest to positively transform the fortunes of Lagos State on behalf of all its people,” the governor said in the letter.

“Let me also say that, regardless of how we may have wanted the presidential elections to go, we are all united, as Lagosians, by the compelling dream of a Greater Lagos.

“This is why I am extending an invitation to you, to support this all-important task of bettering our State, by voting for me, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on March 11. I promise to continue to serve you with seriousness and diligence, and to continue the journey towards a Lagos that is the most dynamic and prosperous state in the country.”

The governor reeled out ongoing projects by his administration, noting that his re-election will ensure they are completed.

“Indeed, there are many more transformational projects and programs that space will not permit me to outline here, that will yield massive dividends for all of us in Lagos State in the years and decades ahead,” Sanwo-Olu added.

“I seek from you the opportunity to complete these laudable projects and programs, and many more, which you can make possible by re-electing me as Governor of Lagos State on March 11, 2023.

“I thank you for your time and attention, and I look forward to serving you again, with humility, passion, and diligence, for the next four years.”

SANWO-OLU TO ETI-OSA RESIDENTS: SUPPORT MY RE-ELECTION FOR GREATER LAGOS