Wike Receives Rivers APC Defectors Ahead Of Gov, Assembly Elections

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed assurance of the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship and state house of assembly elections on Saturday.

Wike spoke on Tuesday, while receiving some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ahoada East Local Government Area (LGA), led by a former House of Representatives candidate in the area, Eric Apia.

At a reception in Ehuda clan which the leader of the defectors hails from, the governor promised to construct a 10 km stretch of internal roads in the area and award the contract for the reconstruction of Government Girls Secondary School, Ahoada.

In his remarks, Apia, a former APC House of Representatives candidate, said he was joining the PDP to attract development to his locality.

The defection comes hours after the now dissolved state executive of the Labour Party adopted the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Siminialayi Fubara, for the March 11 polls.