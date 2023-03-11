Adebutu Remains Ogun PDP Guber Candidate, INEC Maintains

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dispelled rumors that the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ladi Adebutu has been delisted from the Commission’s list of candidates for the March 18 election.

While reports on social media claimed INEC has not recognised Adebutu as the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, the Commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ogun Niyi Ijalaye has described them as untrue.

“It is a rumor that is not founded, that is all,” Ijalaye said while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

He maintained that Adebutu is the Ogun PDP governorship candidate and called on residents of the state to ignore contrary reports.

According to him, Adebutu would be participating in the election as the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP.