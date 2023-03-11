PDP Crisis: Adebutu, Sowunmi Unite For Ogun Gov Poll

There are indications that peace is restored in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party’s governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, and aspirant Segun Sowunmi appear to have settled their lingering feud.

The PDP chieftains, who spoke on Saturday at a press conference in Abeokuta, the state capital, presented a common front in next week’s governorship election.

This followed a closed-door meeting that lasted about an hour.

Adebutu and Sowunmi expressed optimism ahead of the governorship and state house of assembly elections, with a call for unity of purpose among party supporters and faithful.