Kaduna Village Attack: Death Toll Rises To 17

The death toll in Saturday’s attack by gunmen suspected to be militia herders on the Ungwan Wakili community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State has risen to 17.

This was confirmed to Channels Television by the Executive Chairman of the local government, Francis Sani, who said that two of the injured victims gave up the ghost on Sunday at different hospitals in Kafanchan and Kaduna where they were being treated.

Earlier, the Chairman disclosed that 15 persons died after the gunmen attacked the Ungwan Wakili community on Saturday night. However, the latest report shows that two more people died from severe injuries from gunshots and machete cuts.

Meanwhile, the council boss told our correspondent that the burial of the victims will take place after the council might have consulted with their families.