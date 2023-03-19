96 INEC Staff Members Rescued As Police Foil Attack in Kogi

The police in Kogi have rescued 96 staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lokoja, the state capital.

Channels Television reports that the victims, comprising INEC officials, ad hoc Staff and bus drivers, were attacked by gunmen at Obajana while on their way from Kupa North and South wards to the Constituency Collation Centre in Lokoja.

The Police Public Relations Officer, William Ovye Aya, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the gunmen fled with injuries.

“The Police escort attached to the team responded robustly and engaged with hoodlums in a fierce gun duel,” the police spokesman said.

“On receipt of the distress call, reinforcement teams were promptly mobilized and sent to the scene which equally engaged the attackers and owing to the superior firepower of the Police, the attackers were forced to flee with varying degrees of injuries.”

He said the Commissioner of Police (Election) in Kogi State, Yekini Ayoku, led the rescue team to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

According to him, the three injured victims were evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja for treatment.

He added, “The Commissioner of Police has accordingly ordered the deployment of operational and tactical assets of the Force to embark on thorough combing of the general area with a view to apprehending the attackers and to rescue the two (2) victims yet to be accounted for.

“The CP further tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department to commence a thorough investigation with a view to apprehending the miscreants and bringing them to deserved justice.

“The Commissioner of Police while commending the gallantry displayed by the men of the Force, urged members of the public particularly the adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report anybody seen with bullet wounds to the nearest security formation or agencies. He assured the public that the Police will not rest on their oars in the fight against criminality in the state.”