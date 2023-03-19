NNPP Wins Rogo Constituency In Kano Assembly Elections

Ismail Falgore of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has been declared the winner of the Rogo Constituency in the Kano State Assembly elections.

The returning officer declared Falgore the winner after he scored 18,211 votes, defeating Zarewa Magaji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 11,007 votes.

In a statement after the announcement of the results, Falgore expressed gratitude to the people of Rogo for their support and trust in him. He promised to work tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents.

“I am grateful to the people of Rogo for giving me this opportunity to represent them at the Kano State Assembly. I want to assure you all that I will not take this trust for granted. I will work hard to ensure that the needs of my constituents are met,” Falgore said.

He also promised to collaborate with other lawmakers to enact laws that will improve the standard of living in Kano State.

READ ALSO: INEC To Commence Collation In Lagos, Ogun Today

“I will work closely with my colleagues in the assembly to enact laws that will improve the standard of living in Kano State. I believe that together, we can make a difference,” he said.

Reacting to the outcome of the election, Alhaji Abdullahi Rogo congratulated Falgore and urged him to prioritise the needs of the people of Rogo Local Government Area (LGA).

“I want to congratulate Ismail Falgore on his victory. I urge him to prioritize the needs of the people of Rogo and work towards improving their standard of living,” Magaji said.

The NNPP’s victory in Rogo is a significant win for the party, which has been making steady progress in this election. It remains to be seen how Falgore will fulfill his promises to his constituents, but for now, the people of Rogo have spoken, and their voice has been heard.