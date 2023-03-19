INEC To Commence Collation In Lagos, Ogun Today

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will begin collation of results for the governorship elections in Lagos and Ogun states on Sunday morning (today).

Channels Television reports that collation of results for the Lagos governorship election has been postponed to 11 am on Sunday due to non-arrival of any results from the local government areas (LGAs) the day before.

The exercise would be held at the Lagos Collation Centre within the INEC office.

READ ALSO: Collation Of Results In Kaduna State To Begin On Sunday

Similarly, the Ogun Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Niyi Ijalaye, disclosed that collation of the governorship and house of assembly election results would be suspended till 9 am on Sunday.

Ijalaye said the development had become imperative in view of destruction of materials and attacks on officers of the commission.

It would be recalled that the state commissioner of police, Frank Mba, confirmed the arrest of some suspects in connection with attempt to truncate the electoral process.