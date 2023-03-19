Troops Neutralize 60 As Terrorists Attempt To Attack Collation Centre In Borno

Hours after Governor Babagana Zulum cast his vote at the Ajari Ward polling unit 001 in Mafa Local government, over 60 terrorists suspected to belong to the ISWAP faction, attempted to infiltrate army base serving as collation center for the March 18 Governorship and State Assembly elections by troops of the Nigerian army, but they met their waterloo.

Available reports from military sources have it that the terrorists stormed Mafa town in gun trucks and motorcycles around 2:00am and headed towards the military base where Collation of votes for the local government was ongoing.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai annihilated the terrorists following an aggressively executed counter-attack operation which was supported by air taskforce fighter jets dispatched to the scene which bombarded the fleeing terrorists, killing a huge number while few who managed to flee, left with fatal wounds.

A source confirmed that the bodies of 60 terrorists recovered were ridden with bullets. A Hilux vehicle, several weapons and ammunitions were also recovered from the fleeing terrorists.