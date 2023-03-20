INEC To Hold Assembly Polls On Tuesday In Benue LG

House of Assembly elections will be held in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Following the mix-up of some of the sensitive materials for the two-state assembly constituencies in the area, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the polls in Kwande East and Kwande West.

READ ALSO: At Least Two Killed As Army, Police Clash In Taraba

But in a statement on Monday, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the Commission agreed with stakeholders and voters for the polls to be rescheduled.

“For this reason, voters and stakeholders agreed that the elections should be rescheduled. Consequently, the Commission issued a statement that a new date will be announced for the elections,” Okoye stated.

“After further consultation with stakeholders, our Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue State, Professor Sam Egwu, has advised that the State office is ready to proceed with the rescheduled elections.

“Accordingly, the Commission approved that the elections shall hold tomorrow, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

“The Commission appeals to voters in Kwande Local Government Area to troop out en masse and vote for the candidate of their choice. Similarly, we call on parties and candidates to conduct themselves peacefully.”