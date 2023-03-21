Gov Election: Ogun PDP Calls For Replacement Of Returning Officer

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the replacement of the state Returning Officer for the governorship election, Prof Kayode Adebowale.

The state PDP Deputy Chairman, Kayode Bamgbose, called on the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to conduct a rerun in some parts of the state and to replace Adebowale.

Bamgbose, who spoke at a press conference in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Monday, alleged “monumental fraud”, accusing security agencies and INEC of complicity.

Expressing optimism of victory in the long run, the party called on its teeming supporters to remain calm and focused, saying necessary legal means would be deployed to claim its “stolen mandate”.

The position of Ogun PDP comes after its first meeting of key party members since the conclusion of the election, which saw Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives (APC) declared the winner.

The meeting was attended by the governorship candidate of the PDP, Ladi Adebutu, his deputy Adekunle Akinlade, and state executive members of the party for a postmortem of the exercise.

While expressing dissatisfaction over the outcome of the election, the party suggested that constitutional means should be explored for possible remedy of the situation.