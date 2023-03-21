Gov Elections: NNPP Finally Breaks Through Amid 15 APC Wins, Eight For PDP

With collation of results still underway for two remaining state governorship elections, the heated race to the polls has finally ended in 24 of the 28 states that participated in last Saturday’s polls.

Kano State played host to a historic win for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The over-20-year-old party claimed its first governorship seat through standard-bearer Abba Kabir, a mentee of presidential candidate and former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 15 states, including seven re-elections for Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Mai Mala Muni (Yobe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno).

On the other hand, the party secured wins for eight new candidates. They are Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto (Sokoto), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Bassey Otu (Akwa Ibom), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi)

For the part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there were eight victories, including two returning governors: Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).

Six first-term governors were also elected on the platform of the opposition party, paving the way for the emergence of Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Moreover, in a stunning upset, Dauda Lawal of the PDP unseated Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle (APC).

The March 18 elections were marked by what many have described as a disturbing level of voter suppression, ethnic discrimination, political thuggery, and violent attacks on voters, electoral staff and security personnel alike.

While the elections in Kebbi and Adamawa have been declared inconclusive, INEC on Monday announced that collation in Abia and Enugu states would be suspended to review some results in parts of each state.