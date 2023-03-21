‘Laced With Hypocrisy’: Atiku Tackles Tinubu Over Election Comment 

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has tackled President-elect Bola Tinubu over his comment about the conduct of the 2023 elections.

Tinubu, who defeated Atiku and others to win the 2023 presidential election three weeks ago, had condemned the violence that greeted the exercise in several parts of Nigeria, calling for healing and reconciliation in the country.

But a few hours after, Atiku in a statement by his media aide Phrank Shaibu, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer in the election of hypocrisy.

[READ ALSO] ‘I’m Particularly Pained’: Tinubu Condemns Violence In 2023 Polls, Calls For ‘Healing’

“Tinubu’s latest statement is laced with hypocrisy and lies. For a whole month, traditional leaders, transport hooligans, and politicians in his camp threatened non-indigenes but Tinubu kept mute,” the statement read.

“His lackey, MC Oluomo, who is a member of his Presidential campaign council, was seen on video threatening Igbo people but Tinubu said nothing. His campaign spokesmen, Bayo Onanuga and Femi Fani-Kayode, went on social media to warn Igbo people against exercising their franchise but Tinubu looked the other way.

“Traditional rulers imposed curfews and went about slaughtering goats and placing them in front of polling units but Tinubu said nothing. A traditional leader and council chairman in the Gbara community, Eti Osa local government summoned non-indigenes to a meeting where they threatened non-indigenes with eviction if they failed to vote for the APC but Tinubu said nothing. Those invited by the police ignored invitations because Tinubu was shielding them.”

Read Atiku’s Full Statement Below: