Nigeria’s Public Debt Rises To N46.25trn

Nigeria’s total public debt stock increased to N46.25 trillion or $103.11 billion as of December 2022, the Debt Management Office (DMO) disclosed on Thursday.

According to the DMO, the new figure is made up of the domestic and external total debt stocks of the Federal Government and the sub-national governments (36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory).

The DMO on Thursday stated that the comparative figure of public debt as of December 31, 2021, was N39.56 trillion or $95.77 billion.

This means that the country’s debt increased by N6.69trn or $7.34bn within one year.

The DMO statement partly read, “As of December 31, 2022, the Total Public Debt Stock was N46.25 trillion or USD103.11 billion.

“In terms of composition, total Domestic Debt Stock was N27.55 trillion (USD 61.42 billion) while Total External Debt Stock was N18.70 trillion (USD 41.69 billion).

“Amongst the reasons for the increase in the total public debt stock were new borrowings by the FGN and sub-national governments, primarily to fund budget deficits and execute projects. The issuance of promissory notes by the FGN to settle some liabilities also contributed to the growth in the debt stock.

“On-going efforts by the Government to increase revenues from oil and non-oil sources through initiatives such as the Finance Acts and the Strategic Revenue Mobilization initiative are expected to support debt sustainability.”

“The total public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio for December 31, 2022, was 23.20 per cent and indicates a slight increase from the figure for December 31, 2022, at 22.47 per cent.

“The ratio of 23.20 per cent is within the 40 per cent limit self-imposed by Nigeria, the 55 per cent limit recommended by the World Bank/International Monetary Fund, and, the 70 per cent limit recommended by the Economic Community of West African States.”