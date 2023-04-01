I Won’t Interfere In Kano Gov-Elect Yusuf’s Administration – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has assured the people of Kano State that he will not interfere in the incoming administration of Abba Yusuf.

Kwankwaso, who is a former governor in Kano and seen as the godfather of the Governor-elect, said he would only give advice when asked.

“Even if it is your cleaner you appoint as a leader, then you shouldn’t interfere. If he asks for your advice you will give it, but if he does not ask, then you should be silent,” the presidential candidate stated in an interview with journalists.

The former Kano governor went on to say that he would go against the new government whenever he sees it going astray.

“All of us in Kano State are happy that God has brought them out, and we are praying that God will distance them from us. Whoever is ruling Kano, whether it’s military or whoever, we will not allow him to be disrespectful,” he said.

“Therefore, whether it is Abba who rules or whoever, we will tell him anything that is right, and when it is wrong, we will tell him too. What I know is that all the wrong things during the outgoing government will be corrected.”

Kwankwaso’s comments come amid speculation that Yusuf might not be independent as the governor because of his predecessor’s influence.

However, the NNPP presidential candidate assured the people of Kano that he would not interfere and that he would hold the new government accountable when necessary.