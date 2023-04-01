Troops Kill Five Bandits, Recover Arms, Ammunition In Kaduna

Troops of One Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army have neutralised five bandits during a clearance operation in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

The acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations of One Division, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, in a statement on Friday, said the troops operating in Chikun LGA conducted a clearance operation.

The troops was reportedly carried out the operation along Kanti-Tantatu Road in Kubusu Forest and Kaso Hills general area to incapacitate the bandits and create an enabling environment for economic activities and legitimate businesses to thrive.

During the operation said to have lasted several hours, the troops neutralised five of the bandits, recovering four AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, and 24 rounds of 7.62 mm calibre.

READ ALSO: Katsina Governor-Elect Radda To Deploy Technology For Terrorism Fight

Others items recovered from the bandits included three motorcycles, one machete, two handsets and some charms.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding One Division and Force Commander of Operation Whirl Punch, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the troops and commended their commitment and resilience during the operation.

He also urged all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that will assist in the fight against the criminal elements.