18 Persons Burnt To Death In Enugu Auto Crash

Eighteen persons have been burnt to death in an auto crash along the Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway on Sunday.

The accident involved a Mercedes Benz tipper and an 18-seater commuter bus, police authorities in the South-East state said.

A statement from the Enugu State Police Command spokesman Daniel Ndukwe said the tipper loaded with bags of cement was plying against traffic from Enugu City when it had a head-on collision with the bus loaded with passengers coming from Aba, Abia State.

Both vehicles burst into flames and all the occupants burned beyond recognition, except the driver of the tipper who was found alive and has been admitted to a hospital.

The bodies of the victims have been evacuated while investigations have commenced into the accident, the police spokesman added.