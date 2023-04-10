2023 Elections: Ogun PDP Assembly Candidates File Petitions At Tribunal

The dust raised by the outcome of the March 18th elections in Ogun State has yet to settle as 16 state legislative candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have filed their petitions at the Elections Petition Tribunal in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The candidates lost their respective elections to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The affected PDP candidates include those for Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South II, Ado-Ota I & II, Ewekoro, Ifo II, Imeko-Afo, Ijebu Ode, Ijebu North II, Sagamu II, Obafemi-Owode, Odeda, Ipokia, Yewa North I & II and Yewa South State Constituencies.

READ ALSO: Sagay Asks Tinubu’s Govt To Tackle Insecurity, Halt Subsidy Removal

Through their counsels represented by Dr Hassan Balogun, they filed their respective petitions on various grounds of infractions against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress and the respective elected APC candidates.

The grounds of the PDP Assembly candidates include the alleged non-compliance and non-lawful votes obtained by the APC candidates who were returned as elected members of the Ogun State House of Assembly for their respective state constituencies in the March 18 general elections.

The voluminous petitions backed with the citing of several infractions which include disruption of polling units, violence, snatching of ballot boxes and others pleaded the tribunal to order the return of the PDP candidates who believed they polled more votes.