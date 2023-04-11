Former Anambra Gov, Mbadinuju Is Dead

A former governor of Anambra State, Chinwoke Mbadinuju is dead.

He passed away at the age of 78 on Tuesday morning at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness.

The ex-governor’s death was announced in a statement by Cheta Mbadinuju, for the family. Mbadinuju was Anambra governor between May 1999 and May 2003.

“With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grand father, uncle, friend and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman,” the family stated.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him.

“His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”