Police Confirm Kidnap Of Traffic Officer In Ogun

The Ogun State Police command has confirmed the kidnap of an officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Popoola Olasupo who was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday.

The police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident during a telephone conversation, saying that all hands on deck to get him rescued

It was gathered that the traffic officer was kidnapped around 6:30 am around the Eledumare-Fidiwo axis of the Lagos/ Ibadan expressway while on the way to his duty post.

The kidnappers are said to have emerged from the bush and opened fire on a commercial bus with an intention to kidnap.

The police spokesman, however, assured that the victim would be rescued, as he sent note of warning to criminals to stay off the state

“Our anti-kidnapping squad is already after them, we are combing the forest and we know that they will all be arrested.

“Ogun state is not a ground for criminals to settle, it is either they leave or we smoke them out of this state,” he stated.