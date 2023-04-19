EFCC Arrests Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

They were arrested on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in an early morning sting operation at Jahi and Dawaki axes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, based on credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are: Emmanuel Ndubuisi, Solomon Tochukwu, Okotie Kingsley, Benedict Akor, Samuel Anosike and Samson Iffy.

READ ALSO: Buhari Meets Traditional, Spiritual Leaders In Makkah

Items recovered from them include; one Mercedes Benz car; two Lexus RX350 and Toyota Camry.

Others are, laptops, mobile phones, one international passport and an expensive wrist watch.

Authorities of the EFCC say the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.