Adamawa Guber: Buhari Approves Immediate Suspension Of REC Hudu Yunusa Ari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension from office of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), of Adamawa State, pending the completion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police on the conduct/actions of the REC during the Supplementary election in Adamawa State.

This directive was contained in a statement by Willie Bassey, Director of Information for the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

READ ALSO: INEC Counters Binani, Says Electoral Officers Didn’t Hold Meeting With Adamawa Govt

According to the brief communique, the President also directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable, of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, by the Inspector General of Police.

Similarly, the President has directed investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), of the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari and if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions, to be meted out to them.