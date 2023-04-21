Eid el-Fitr: Sultan Urges Muslims To Pray For Nigeria’s Peace, Unity

The Sultan of Sokoto and the President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Friday, called on Muslims across Nigeria to go to use to pray for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

He spoke at his palace shortly after the two units prayers to mark the Eid-El-Fitr at the Sokoto state central Eid ground when thousands of Muslims led by the state Deputy Governor paid him a Sallah homage.

In a statement by Sarkin Fadan Sokoto, SOT Kabiru Aminu; and the Wakilin Sokoto, SOT Bello Mohammed Maccido, he reemphasised the need to pray for the newly elected leaders taking over the mantle of leadership in the country for success of administration.

READ ALSO: Muslims Gather To Mark Eid El-Fitr Amid Calls For Compassion, Unity

The Sultan appealed to Muslims in the country to live in peace with all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

He admonished the Muslim faithful to imbibe the teaching and all they had learnt during the Ramadan in their daily activities so as to live as true Muslims beyond the period of Ramadan.

The Chief Imam of Sokoto Malami Akwara in his Eid sermon also admonished Muslims yo see Ramadan as a teacher to serve as guided for their daily activities beyond the period of Ramadan.