Audit Case: ASUU Wants To Resolve Matters Amicably, Says FG 

The Federal Government says the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has indicated interest to discontinue its case against the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; and the Registrar of Trade Unions (RTU).

This is according to a statement Tuesday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun.

The case before the National Industrial Court (NICN), Abuja Division, is challenging an alleged threat by the Federal Government to withdraw the union’s certificate of registration for not rendering annual financial returns and audited accounts for almost 10 years now.

“Section 37(1) of the Trade Unions Act CAP TI LFN 2004, makes it mandatory that every registered trade union in Nigeria must submit its annual audited accounts to the Registrar of Trade before June 1 every year,” the statement said.

“According to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, ASUU has not done so for five years, and the penalty is withdrawal or the cancellation of the certificate of registration by the RTU, as a union cannot be collecting check-off dues from members without submitting annual report.”

However, the ministry disclosed that the union had indicated it wants the matter to be “resolved amicably” at the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre of the Court.

