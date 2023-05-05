Second Batch Of Sudanese Evacuees Arrives In Nigeria

The second batch of Sudanese evacuees have arrived in Nigeria on Friday afternoon.

They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around 3 pm with about 130 persons aboard the Tarco Airline aircraft. They were 128 females and two males.

The returnees were received by government officials and others.

Earlier, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) tweeted about their arrival.

It said the flight “left Port Sudan International Airport today, 5th May 2023, at 8:00 am local time, with 130 Nigerian nationals (Evacuees) 128 females and 2 males.

“Estimated time of arrival Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB)= 2hrs 50 min. Stopover: 1 hrs in Juba JUB to ABV = 03:30 min. Total = 7hrs 30min. The flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 2:30 pm to 3 pm.”

The first batch of Nigerian evacuees from the war-torn North African country arrived in the country late Wednesday.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouk; the NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; and the Director General of the National Management Emergency Agency (NEMA), Ahmed Mustapha, were at the airport to receive them.

Returnees Narrate Ordeal

One of the returnees, a student, narrated his ordeal in Sudan, describing it as gruesome. But Sadiq Musa Zakari expressed happiness over his return, saying he is proud of Nigeria.

“We faced so many challenges and we faced so many problems. We saw what we have never seen in our lives,” Zakari, who hails from Plateau, said while thanking the Almighty for a safe return.

“We tried to call Nigeria’s attention and the Nigerian government attended to us, so we are actually happy.”

“The moment we landed here, we felt safe, we breathed fresh air and we could hear no sound of bullets and grenades, so we knew we were safe,” Musa Ali Ibrahim from Kano State added.

“Now, we can get water to drink, we can eat now and sleep in peace, so we thank God for that.”