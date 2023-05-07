Obi Visits Soyinka, Hails Him As ‘Fighter For Equity And Justice’

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has visited Prof. Wole Soyinka following recent exchanges between the Nobel Laureate and Obi’s supporters referred to as the Obidients.

Announcing his visit to Soyinka in a tweet on Sunday, Obi said it was “intended to erase the needless misconceptions about the relationship between the great icon and the OBIdient family.”

The former Anambra State governor said Soyinka’s “reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in our society has been legendary and we will NEVER ignore them”.

Today, I visited one of Nigeria's most revered figures and an international literary icon, Prof Wole Soyinka. Prof Soyinka has been a father whom I hold in very high esteem for what he has achieved and stands for in the struggle for a better Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/pYYh2JIzDe — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 7, 2023

He said he had a very useful and enriching discussion about his aspirations for a better and greater Nigeria with Soyinka, adding that the Nobel Laureate equally shared a lot with him about his dream for a greater and more inclusive Nigeria.

Obi said that he reminded Soyinka of the huge price he paid just before the outbreak of the civil war, fighting for the cause of the Igbos.