Explosion Rocks Drinking Joint In Jalingo, Taraba

An explosive device suspected to be a bomb has exploded in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital in North-East Nigeria.

The incident, which occurred at the Doruwa drinking joint opposite a bank, affected some buildings within the vicinity.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident said a lady was badly hit by the explosion and rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Though no life was lost, the police have condoned off the area to avert another blast just in case another one was planted nearby.

No statement has been released by the police authorities or state government as regards the incident.