‘This Is Pay Back Time’, Wike Backs Akpabio For Senate Presidency

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared his total support for the ambition of Senator Godswill Akpabio for the office of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

“This is the time for me to support him because he supported me when I wanted to be the governor of River State,” Wike said.

He said this when he received members of the Stability Group, a group of Senators-elect, rooting for the emergence of Akpabio, led by its Director General, Senator Ali Ndume.

“If truly we want this country to move forward from where we are today, I see nothing wrong in the ruling party picking who it thinks can work with the President-elect as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly. On this Akpabio and Barau project we are together to make sure they win.

“Akpabio supported me during my governorship ambition. He stood by me all through and ensured that I won. I don’t pay back good with evil. This is pay back time for him. I will stand by him until he emerges the next Senate President. Our team would soon meet to take a position on your aspiration.

“Don’t be worried or disturbed with the contending forces against your aspiration, it is normal in politics. Power is not given on a platter, you fight for it. I am impressed that despite your endorsement by your party and the President-elect, you are still consulting your colleagues. That is the way it should be.

“Let us be fair to this country. If we continue this way, Nigeria will not succeed. Don’t waiver stay firm and you will win at the end of the day,” he stressed.

In his response, the Senate Presidential hopeful, Senator Godswill Akpabio, thanked Governor Wike for his support for his aspiration to emerge the next Senate President.

“Let me congratulate you for ending your tenure as the governor of River State on the high. You have done well for your people and Nigerians. History would be kind to you as you exit office in the next few days. You believe in justice, equity and fairness and that is what Nigerians know you for,” Akpabio said.

Ndume had earlier described Wike as a man of his words and very reliable.

“Governor Wike was the first to buy into the Akpabio/ Barau project. Wike is a reliable individual that is always committed to his promises. We need your support at this crucial time because you are very influential in the PDP,” he said.