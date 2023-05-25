2023: Buhari Hands Over Transition Documents To Tinubu Ahead Of May 29

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday handed over transition documents to the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The files which contain three key documents, comprise of briefing notes (on each of the nine priority areas covering key sectors).

A compendium (which captures the priority programmes and projects implemented by his administration) and a Policy Status update were also handed to the president-elect.

This documents were given to Tinubu at the State House Conference Center in Abuja, after he and his vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, were conferred with the National Honours of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).

The President also handed over the baton of service to the president-elect indicating that government is a continuum. The ceremony is the first in a series of events lined up for the May 29 inauguration.

This is the first time in the history of transitions in Nigeria that the transition process has been driven under an Executive Order 14 signed by President Buhari.

The order sets the process of presidential transition on a path of a legislation, which will institutionalize it.