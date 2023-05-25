Nigerians United Abroad But Something Else At Home – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigerians are united whilst overseas but are “something else” when they return, tasking them to embrace unity and togetherness both at home and abroad.

Obasanjo made this disclosure on behalf of a delegation of eminent traditional leaders and academics that included the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola; at an Evening Reception, held at New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States, over the weekend.

In a statement by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo told the gathering that Nigerians in the Diaspora are making the country proud in their different areas of endeavour and urged them to be good citizens of wherever they are domiciled.

“Nigerian nationals are often very united when they are abroad but something else when they return to the country, therefore, I want to urge all to be good citizens, not only where you are, but when also you come home to Nigeria,” Obasanjo was quoted to have said.

The event was put together by the Center for African Studies, Rutgers University, New Jersey, headed by Prof Bode Ibironke and was attended by the leadership of the University, amongst others.