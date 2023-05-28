Osinbajo, Gowon, Tinubu’s Wife, Others Attend Inauguration Church Service

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, wife of the President-elect, Oluremi Tinubu, are currently attending the presidential inauguration interdenominational church service holding at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

Also at the church service are the the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Senator-elect Godswill Akpabio, among other dignitaries.

It is one of the events leading up to the Monday, May 29th inauguration ceremony of the President-elect Bola Tinubu and the Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima.

The service also has in attendance Christians from several denominations, members of different government agencies and parastatals, outgoing and incoming government officials among others.

On Saturday, an inauguration lecture was held in Abuja which was attended by dignitaries including President Buhari, the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima who represented Tinubu, governors as well as the immediate past Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

The main inauguration ceremony is expected to hold at the Eagles Square Abuja on Monday (tomorrow), with many world leaders expected to grace the event.

Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).